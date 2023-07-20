ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez hoped to bring new life along Webster Avenue by remodeling a strip mall, but the project’s hefty price tag has leaders turning back to the drawing board.

Village President Jim Rafter says they want to create a one-stop shop for residents that live in the area, giving them a go-to place to buy items.

“Going back to 2015, the Village of Allouez had a corridor study completed that designed what the Village wanted for a main corridor along Webster Avenue,” stated Rafter. “The Village Board and the Village staff are truly interested in making Allouez what our residents want it to be.”

Rafter says the village is collaborating with others to bring their vision to life.

“The project that we just ended a developer’s agreement for is on the south end of Saint Joseph,” added Rafter. “That property will be the anchor for the future development going forward.”

The village does not have a date of completion for the upcoming projects but hopes to start construction as soon as possible.