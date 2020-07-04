Independence weekend kicked off with Green Bay Booyah fireworks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To help kick off Independence weekend, the Green Bay Booyah held a special event on Friday night for residents to enjoy.

Starting with a baseball game and live music, residents were out and about enjoying a good game, great music, and a spectacular fireworks display to cap the night off.

If residents couldn’t make the event, now they can. The Green Bay Booyah will be hosting the same event on July 4, starting with a game at around 4:30 p.m. and followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

For residents who wish to enjoy the show from home, be sure to tune in on-air or online for Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin brought to you by Festival Foods on July 4th.

