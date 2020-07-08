Indiana man charged after allegedly traveling to Oshkosh to have sex with teenager

(WFRV) – An Indiana man has been charged after being arrested for allegedly traveling to Wisconsin in an attempt to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Wisconsin, 47-year-old Ronald Ortega of Dyer, Ind. was arrested Monday as part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Ortega began exhanging instant messages with “Lisa,” whom he believed was the mother of a 15-year-old girl living in Oshkosh. Ortega allegedly expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old girl. According to the criminal complaint, Ortega also sent pornographic images of children to “Lisa” and expressed an interest in digitally recording the sexual intercourse between himself and her child.

“Lisa” was actually a law enforcement agent working as part of Operation Kick Boxer. Ortega was arrested after leaving the hotel room he allegedly procured in preparation for meeting the child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Ortega faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempted production of child pornography.

Authorities say he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to a lifetime of imprisonment if convicted of these charges.

In late June, an Oshkosh man was charged as part of Operation Kick Boxer for allegedly distributing child pornography. Officials say 51-year-old Martin McKeever faces two counts of distributing child pornography. Each count of distributing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

