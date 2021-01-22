Indiana man who traveled to Oshkosh to meet a child is sentenced to prison

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After making the three-and-a-half-hour trip from Dyer to Oshkosh, a man from Indiana was arrested for planning to have sex with a 15-year-old child.

According to officials, 47-year-old Ronald Ortgea was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Jan. 21.

Ortega is from Dyer, IN, and according to a release, he began messaging someone who he believed was a 40-year-old woman from Oshkosh. In these messages, he sent videos containing child pornography and stated his desire to have sexual relations with the woman’s 15-year-old daughter.

Traveling from Indiana to Oshkosh on Jul. 6, Ortega planned to meet the woman and her child at a local motel. Authorities say, Ortega brought lingerie, sex toys, and electronic devices for the purpose of capturing images of himself engaged in sexual activity with the child.

The “woman” was actually an undercover law officer, and Ortega was arrested.

Judge William Griesbach, who handed downt he sentence, noted the very serious nature of the charge and the need for just punishment.

Following his release from prison, Ortega will spend seven years on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

Ortega’s indictment and subsequent conviction were part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee and Green Bay Offices, as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.