Individual injured after gunshots fired in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley authorities are investigating multiple reports of gunshots being fired Tuesday night.

According to Grand Chute Police, officers responded to the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane at around 10:45 a.m. for multiple reports of gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found evidence that shots had been fired.

Grand Chute Police say several individuals were detained on scene and shown to be involved in the incident.

Shortly after officers responded to the shots fired call in Grand Chute, Appleton Police officers responded to an address within their jurisdiction for a medical call for an individual with gunshot wounds.

Both calls have been confirmed to be associated with one another.

The individual with gunshot wounds was transported to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. Authorities say he is in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department either in-person, by calling 920-832-1575, texting ‘GCPD’ to TIP411 to remain anonymous, or via the Grand Chute Police Department Facebook page.

Latest Stories