Indoor playground ‘Kidz Town’ opens at new location in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A family owned and operated indoor playground is helping families beat the winter blues this season.

‘Kidz Town’ has recently reopened in its new De Pere location, offering all sorts of fun for families. After closing its Bellevue location in June 2018 to reorganize, the indoor playground and party center for kids has recently reopened in a remodeled space just off of South Broadway in De Pere. What was once Manhattan Lanes bowling alley, Kidz Town now occupies the building at 1109 Honey Ct. along with several other businesses.

Open 7 days a week, Kidz Town features themed playrooms, climbing equipment, toys, books, and games to keep kids of all ages busy and active. They also have two private party rooms for birthday parties and special events, and a café area with seating. New to this location, they’ve added a kitchen and will soon be offering a light menu of food and drink options for kids and adults.

A new indoor play and party center for kids has reopened in De Pere! It’s called ‘Kidz Town’ and features themed playrooms, climbing structures, a café, party rooms for birthday parties and other special events. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ZCtJYAZl2j — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 24, 2019

True to its name, inside you will find a kid-sized town featuring a diner, salon, animal hospital, house, auto garage, and car wash. In the middle of the play area sits a giant custom-painted tree, completing the look. In addition to general admission play, Kidz Town also does birthday parties. Customers have the option of selecting from several different party packages. They can choose from dozens of different themes for their child’s party, as well as entertainment options like balloon animals and face painting.

You can find more information about Kidz Town on their website and Facebook page.