Indoor pool for furry friends, The Doggy Paddle holds Grand Opening

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you are looking for a fun way to spend time with your four-legged friend, The Doggy Paddle by Curve Crest Kennels is having its Grand Opening Event Saturday.

Organizers say they are inviting people of all ages to the public event on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Swimming and jump demonstrations for dog owners are available, say coordinators. However, they do ask for you to leave your furry friend at home and schedule Paddle times at a later date.

If you are wondering what you can do at The Doggy Paddle, owner Matt Mokler says it’s an indoor heated pool for dogs that love to swim, fetch toys in the water, or need swimming lessons.

You can find the heated pool located on the south side of Oshkosh at Barr complex at 1335 Planeview Dr. Suite 19.

Organizers explain swimming is a great way to burn excess energy for your furry friends.

It can also be very helpful for dogs that need to lose some extra weight, have joint problems, and keeping mobility for senior dogs.

You can also get in the pool with your dog during a “Paddle with a Partner” if they need help or additional training, say staff.

The Doggie Paddle is also a Sanctioned Facility with Dock Dogs ®, an organization about having fun and celebrating every improvement with competitors, staff, sponsors, and spectators.

The “Wisconsin Dockdogs” club will be hosting events and training days at The Doggie Paddle beginning in January 2021.