(WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh who survived swallowing his own ‘suicide pill’ when pulled over for a traffic stop, was one of three people who pleaded guilty to a charge related to a plot to destroy substations across the country.

According to the United States Department of Justice, three people each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

The three people are:

Christopher Cook 20-year-old from Columbus, Ohio

Jonathan Frost 24-year-old from West Lafayette, Indiana and Katy, Texas

Jackson Sawall 22-year-old from Oshkosh, Wisconsin



The charge and subsequent plea agreement show that the three defendants knew and intended that the material support they conspired to provide would be used to destroy energy facilities across the country.

“These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen.

Court documents show that back in 2019, Frost and Cook met in an online chat group. Frost reportedly shared the idea of attacking a power grid, and within weeks both of them started efforts to get others to join in on their plan.

Cook circulated a book list of readings that promoted the ideology of white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Sawall joined the others in late 2019 and helped Cook with online recruitment, operational security and organization.

Each of the three was assigned a substation in a different part of the United States. Their plan was to attack the substations with powerful rifles. They believed that their plan would cost the government millions of dollars and possibly start a war, even a race war, and cause the next ‘Great Depression’.

In Feb. 2020, the three met in Columbus, Ohio to discuss their plot. Frost even gave Cook an AR-47 and they both went to a shooting range to train.

Frost also gave Cook and Sawall suicide necklaces, which were filled with fentanyl. They were to be ingested if any of them were caught by law enforcement.

When they arrived in Columbus, Sawall and Cook bought spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge with the caption: ‘Join the Front’. They had other propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop. Sawall even swallowed his suicide pill during the stop, but he ultimately survived.

The three defendants face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.