CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a suspected industrial accident at a car dealership in Milwaukee County.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, on March 29 around 3:30 p.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the 2700 block of East Layton Avenue for a report of an injured person. The person was believed to be the victim of an industrial accident.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released. The incident reportedly happened at Ewald’s Venus Ford.

The Cudahy Police Department says it is being helped by investigators from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 414-769-2260.

No additional details were released.