Infant dies in Fond du Lac County, under investigation

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – An infant in Fond du Lac County stopped breathing and ended up dying as life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 31 around 8:30 a.m. a call was received about a 5-month old boy that was not breathing and was unresponsive.

The Communication Officer began CPR protocol via phone with the caller. First responders arrived at the scene and despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

The death is currently under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

The call came from the residence of N10198 Gulig Road in the Township of Calumet.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

