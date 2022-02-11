ROLLING, Wis. (WFRV) – A three-vehicle crash in Langlade County left an infant in critical condition, and several others with injuries.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 10 around 6:30 p.m., multiple calls came in regarding a three-vehicle accident on USH 45. The incident was just a half-mile north of CTH G in the Town of Rolling.

Officials say that the investigation shows a vehicle traveling southbound was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The vehicle was reportedly trying to make a left turn into a business driveway. A third vehicle was also following the initial crash.

Inside the vehicle that was rear-ended were an infant and two adults. Inside the pickup truck was a single driver, and two people were inside the third vehicle.

Authorities say the infant was transported to Aspirus Langlade Hospital and later sent to Marshfield Hospital. The child is currently listed as being in ‘critical condition’. The driver of the pickup truck as well as the two people inside the third vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as details are released.