STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A compost site in Sturgeon Bay has confirmed that it is currently dealing with an infestation of Asian Jumping Worms, specifically in its mulch pile.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Sturgeon Bay, the Door County Invasive Species Team Leader first notified the City’s Municipal Services Director of a claim from a local resident of Asian Jumping Worms in the City’s compost site.

Since the initial claim, officials have confirmed that the compost site is dealing with an infestation of Jumping Worms and is currently working with the Door County Invasive Species Team as well as experts at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on a resolution.

Until the issue is fully resolved, officials say that there will be no removal of mulch, compost, or any other materials from the City of Sturgeon Bay’s compost site. However, the site remains open for drop-offs only.

Officials are also asking the public to not walk or drive behind any of the barricades that are set up.

More information about Jumping Worms can be found here.