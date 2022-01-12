Locals weigh in on meat, dairy prices as inflation rises to high not seen since 1900s

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Inflation is up 7%, the highest its been since 1982, which is having a local impact. “Consumers who are buying dairy products, milk prices are up as well as other costs,” said Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Stephenson says there is a silver lining when it comes to dairy prices. “If there is good news in a story like this, is the cost of dairy productions at retail has gone up less than most of all the other costs in the grocery stores, even less than the cost of meat,” he explained.

Speaking of meat, we have all seen the prices jump at the stores. One option to save some money is buying from smaller family-owned businesses.

Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market is based in Crivitz and has opened a second location in Suamico. “You can come here and we cut as much as we can fresh here. It allows you to buy, if you watch our sales, you can buy it in larger volumes or smaller volumes whatever suits you,” said Kevin Goldberg, store manager.

“We do the best we can to bring the consumers the best quality, but keeping the prices as fair as possible,” explained Goldberg. Pelkin’s has been able to keep prices relatively low, still providing a quality product. Goldberg adds that everything is brought in from Crivitz, which allows for quality and price control.

Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market is located at 1756 Riverside Drive in Suamico.