InitiativeOne hosts groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming expansion project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – InitiativeOne Leadership Institute located in Downtown Green Bay hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a 3,800 square foot expansion project happening in its building.

The expansion project includes adding a new event venue coined, “The Showroom.” InitiativeOne staff says this venue will be for the ‘leadership community to sharpen, grow, innovate, and collaborate at the next level.”

The InitiativeOne team says they have already seen an impact was through their Think Tank events.

Dr. Fred Johnson, CEO and Founder of InitiativeOne Leadership Institute shares, “Last month, for our Think Tank, when you include all of the people that were watching from various locations, we had between four and five hundred people watching our last Think Tank.”

The expansion project is scheduled to be completed within the next six months.