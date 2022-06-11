LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WFRV) – Determined to live, an injured gosling sought refuge with kayakers.

According to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, a non-profit organization based in Lake Geneva, a male gosling is doing well and in recovery after suffering a fracture in his leg.

The organization explained that the gosling was brought in by kayakers who said the young goose was following them with a fractured leg until they rescued him.

Once at the facility, the gosling underwent a successful surgery.

Staff at the wildlife hospital tell Local 5 that the gosling is now eating well and even starting to try to stand on his own.

Officials note that the gosling will remain in their care until he is fully flighted and can escape predators by flying off.

Until then, the gosling is being housed alongside another injured gosling of the same age so that the two can keep each other company as they heal.