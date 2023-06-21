WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured after a plane had to make an emergency landing and smashed into a parked car in southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to the Waunakee Police Department, shortly after 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel was sent to the area of Knightsbridge Road and Kingston Way in the Village of Waunakee for a report of a plane crash.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a single-engine plane occupied by two individuals took off from Waunakee Airport. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot experienced engine trouble, and an emergency landing was made on Knightsbridge Road.

During the landing, the pilot hit an unoccupied vehicle, and the two in the plane received minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. No additional injuries were reported.

The Waunakee Police Department says this is an active investigation, and the FAA and the National Transportation Security Board are already involved.

This is the second plane crash in Wisconsin within the last two weeks. No additional details were provided.