Inland fishing season begins

(WFRV) – May 1st will mark the start of fishing season throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been preparing for the day. They want to remind people that all normal regulations and license requirements are still in place for this fishing season.

Crowds are expected during tomorrow’s season opener. Fishermen and boaters are being asked to remain patient during this time and remember to practice safety precautions. All boats should be cleaned, the DNR says people should be aware of the aquatic invasive species in the waterways.

The DNR says 90 percent of water fatalities are caused by drowning and they want to encourage everyone to bring out their life jackets. They also say you should bring a cellphone or radio to be able to communicate with someone, if something happens.

The DNR will be stocking fishing areas with over 760,000 trout this spring. There will be rainbow, brook, brown and lake trout. The fish is safe for consumption.

For more information on licensing and where you can fish, visit the DNR website.