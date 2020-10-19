FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Inmate at Outagamie Co. Jail dies after ‘medical emergency’

New Outagamie County Sheriff's Department Headquarters

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in the Outagamie County Jail has died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 61-year-old man, who had been in the jail since late June, experienced a medical emergency on Friday, Oct. 16, according to authorities.

The man was housed in a general population housing unit and was last seen by a correctional officer at 10:17 p.m.

Thirteen minutes later, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a correctional officer noted the inmate was in medical distress. Correctional and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR.

Paramedics were called to assist and the unidentified man was transferred to a hospital where he died on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Authorities say the man was serving a sentence for Buglary-Building or Dwelling, Criminal Damage to Property and Theft-Moveable Property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no indication the man’s death is related to COVID-19.

