Inmate at Outagamie Co. Jail dies after ‘medical emergency’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in the Outagamie County Jail has died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A 61-year-old man, who had been in the jail since late June, experienced a medical emergency on Friday, Oct. 16, according to authorities.
The man was housed in a general population housing unit and was last seen by a correctional officer at 10:17 p.m.
Thirteen minutes later, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a correctional officer noted the inmate was in medical distress. Correctional and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR.
Paramedics were called to assist and the unidentified man was transferred to a hospital where he died on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Authorities say the man was serving a sentence for Buglary-Building or Dwelling, Criminal Damage to Property and Theft-Moveable Property.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no indication the man’s death is related to COVID-19.
