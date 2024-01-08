EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old Wisconsin woman died on New Year’s Day after experiencing a medical emergency while in custody at a Wisconsin jail.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the Vilas County Sheriff’s Jail Pod Control was notified of a medical emergency in one of the cell pods.

Officials believe that the inmate, later identified as Jessica Barry from Ashland, was experiencing a drug overdose.

Correctional officers administered a total of six doses of Naloxone HCI (Narcan), CPR, and an AED, but Barry was unable to be brought back to life.

Due to Barry’s death being inside the Vilas County Jail, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct an independent investigation into the death. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is also assisting in the investigation.

“We cannot release any of the findings so far, as this is an ongoing investigation,” stated the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.