Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Manitowoc Co. Jail

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is dead after he was found unresponsive inside the Manitowoc County Jail.

The incident happened Tuesday, September 15th around 7:49 a.m. when a Manitowoc County Correctional Officer was conducting rounds on the third floor or the Manitowoc County Jail.

The officer noticed an inmate laying on a mattress in an awkward position. That inmate was found unresponsive, in which officers immediately began life-saving efforts. Assistance was requested from the Manitowoc Fire Department as well.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

The name of the subject is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

