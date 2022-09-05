BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate has escaped from the Brown County Jail and Wisconsin deputies are asking the public for help in finding him or information about his girlfriend.

According to a release, inmate Justin Dietrich escaped around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Brown County deputies said Dietrich was being held on multiple charges, including:

Manufacture/Delivery of Amphetamines

Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamines

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alter Identity Marks

Fraud

They go on to explain he was serving a probation sentence until Dec. 19, 2022, for Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct.

Officials said Dietrich was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants along with a white undershirt. They explained he left the loading dock area of the jail and headed east through the farm fields.

The release states Dietrich resides on CTH JJ in Wausaukee and “he is not known to be armed or an immediate danger to the community.”

Dietrich is believed to have escaped due to an argument with his girlfriend and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional information on Dietrich’s girlfriend and other potential destinations.

Anyone with information on Dietrich’s whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency number of 920-391-7450 option 8.