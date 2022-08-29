OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate has escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center and officers with the Oshkosh Police Department are currently seeking information.

According to a release, on Monday, August 29 around 2:45 p.m., the Oshkosh Police Department was informed that 43-year-old Michael P. Blake had walked away from the correctional center sometime between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Michael Blake is described as a white male, around 5’7” in height and 170 pounds. Blake is bald with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing green pants and a beige t-shirt. The Oshkosh Police Department is currently working with the Winnebago Correctional Center to locate Blake.

The Winnebago Correctional Center is a minimum security level State Prison and anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No further information was provided.