MAUSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at a Wisconsin prison was found dead inside his cell on Monday afternoon.

Juneau County Jail deputies discovered the man unresponsive in his cell around 1:45 p.m. and immediately began rendering life-saving aid. Nearby emergency services were called, but after exhausting all life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead on the scene.

The death is being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and no additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.