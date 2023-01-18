WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.

Deputies say that correctional staff immediately began life-saving efforts, and additional help was requested from on-site jail medical personnel as well as the Waukesha Fire Department.

Although multiple first responders were on the scene, the inmate was pronounced dead in the jail. He was reportedly in custody since January 16, 2023, on a probation hold through the Department of Corrections.

Wisconsin State Statute 175.47 requires an outside agency to lead all investigations involving officer-involved deaths. Deputies say this in-custody death investigation does not fall under the statute.

However, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was requested to complete the investigation in the interest of transparency as well as public trust.

No additional details were provided at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any further information is revealed from the investigation.