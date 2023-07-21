FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who is serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband was found dead in her cell at a correctional facility in Fond du Lac on Wednesday, and authorities say it is being investigated as a homicide.

Fond du Lac’s Chief of Police, Aaron Goldstein, told Local 5 that the death of 68-year-old Cindy Schulz-Juedes is in the infancy stages of a homicide investigation.

According to the initial release, Schulz-Juedes was reportedly found unresponsive in her cell at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac on July 19, efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Schulz-Juedes was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of shooting her husband in 2006 and was sentenced to life without parole in June 2022.

Goldstein also mentioned that the investigation is being handled by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

No other information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to stay up to date with the release of any new details.