‘Inside the Artist’s Studio’ showcasing local art virtually

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As everyone continues to adjust to Covid-19, Downtown Green Bay, Inc. is hoping to provide some entertainment through visual art.

The district is teaming up with local artists for a weekly, one-hour long virtual event. It’s called ‘Inside the Artist’s Studio’ and, just like its namesake, it’s providing the public with the opportunity to check out the creative space of an artist.

Now through May 27, the event will feature videos from seven local artists on the event’s Facebook page. Each week from 7 to 8 p.m., the public can get a behind-the-scenes look of the artist’s process, their projects, their studio and anything else the artist wants to share.

“If we can provide them with one hour of relief, then we’re doing the right thing,” said Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Manager for Olde Main Street Inc. “I think there’s so many different benefits here, it’s not just for the artists and helping get their name out there, but we’re really trying to provide entertainment and the benefit for our community as well.”

Event organizers say the Wednesday night program is made possible by partnering with local art studios such as the Art Garage. All you have to do is head on over to the group’s Facebook page and check out some of the local art they have on display. You can also find more information online right here.