GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Tuesday night Local 5 News went inside the Packers film room but not for a look at highlights from the recent game.

This was instead a gathering of families and educators to watch a film called “Like” and then talk about the impact of social media on your mental health.

The event took place at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and was organized by Bellin Health.

Packers running back Patrick Taylor shared what it’s like being in the public eye as part of the question and answer session.

“We wanted to give people practical tips that they can to come up with a social media plan with their children,” Kelly McBridemoore, a Bellin Health Spokesperson, told Local 5 News.

The free event ended with families being able to ask specific questions after the screening.