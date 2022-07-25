OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It takes an experienced team of air traffic control professionals to make sure the thousands of aircraft arriving at Wittman Regional Airport for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this week land safely.

“It’s a very very high honor to be here and work this event,” said Federal Aviation Administration Chicago District General Manager Kathy Asselborn.

During EAA AirVenture Oshkosh week, the control tower at Wittman Regional Airport becomes the busiest in the world, welcoming over 10,000 aircraft.

It takes 64 air traffic control professionals and 17 managers to make it all work. These people are volunteers from all over the country and all are very experienced and are some of the best at what they do.

They work from the inside of the control tower, on the ground, and at several checkpoints in neighboring towns. They work in teams of four people.

All the air traffic control professionals wear pink so anybody on the EAA grounds will be able to identify them.

“The pride of wearing the pink shirt is pretty special, it’s kind of like our badge of honor it’s the Super Bowl of aviation,” said Asselborn.

There are several differences between landing at Wittman Regional Airport during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh week versus your typical airport.

One of the differences is that the planes are closer together as they land and air traffic control professionals are able to land multiple planes safely on the runway simultaneously. They have to be able to do this because of the volume of planes that are trying to land throughout the week.

On Sunday, about 2200 planes landed at Wittman Regional Airport. Most days during the week, they land more than 2000 planes.

Another unique part of landing at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is that to prevent too many people from talking on the radios at once, air traffic control professionals ask pilots to let them know that they are understanding their instructions by shaking the wings of their aircraft.

Jeanne and Dave Allen are from Elbert, Colo. and have been coming to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh since 1993.

They live in a small, rural town so flying into Oshkosh is unique for them.

“We don’t go to big airports with this airplane, we go to little ones and you see one or two other planes and with this one there are many more,” said the Allens.

They told Local 5 News that they’ve never had any problems flying into Oshkosh and suggest that pilots try to fly in early when it’s less busy.

They said the people and new experiences at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh keep them coming back every year.