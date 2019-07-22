Insurance companies respond to weather damage

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — Emergency response crews and local energy companies aren’t the only ones responding to storm damage.

Insurance agents, carriers, and adjusters are also out in full force in order to help clients file claims.

The office of State Farm agent Brad Prentice in Green Bay says they had received about 15 claims before noon Monday morning, including the numerous calls received over the weekend.

Bay Insurance Agency Inc. in Green Bay had four representatives taking phone calls to respond to the need of their clients.

A representative of American Advantage Insurance from Oconto says they have also seen about 15 claims Monday. It is unclear how many clients contacted their contractor or carrier directly.

In the Fox Valley, agents were unable to speak with Local 5 due to the sheer number calls flooding into their offices at the time we reached out.

Those who have yet to file a claim with their insurance agents should do so as quickly as possible. Many insurance agents told Local 5 its important to ensure no other damage occurs. For example, if a branch has fallen on your roof, laying a tarp on the roof to prevent water from coming into your home will prevent greater damage.

While there is currently no estimate on the amount of injuries, deaths, or damage caused by the storm, about 60,000 remain without power.

Currently, the National Weather Service has reported four confirmed tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin.

A representative from the NWS says they are continuing to assess storm damage both from the air and on the ground, and in some cases, even analyzing pictures submitted by those affected