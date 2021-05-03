Interim Green Bay Police Chief Jim Runge sworn in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the nationwide search continues for a new Chief of the Green Bay Police Department, an interim police chief was sworn in Monday to help guide the department through the process.

Jim Runge is a department veteran and retired in 2018 while serving as a commander of the Investigative Division but says agreeing to come back to lead the team was an easy call, “It’s a great city, I love the calling, I love the profession, I love the people I work with, always loved my job – so it wasn’t even really a decision for me.”

Interim Police Chief Runge was hand-picked by the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission last month. The Commission says they hope to name a new chief by fall.

