Updated: Jun 6, 2023 / 03:26 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that Interstate 43 from Webster Avenue to Atkinson Avenue has reopened to motorists.

There is no word on what caused the short closure, but the Wisconsin State Patrol was able to take care of the incident quickly, and all north and southbound lanes have reopened at this time.

Interstate 43 shut down at Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay due to an incident

Posted: Jun 6, 2023 / 03:13 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting an incident on the Leo Frigo Bridge in the City of Green Bay, and all lanes are blocked.

There is no word on what exactly the incident is, so all north and southbound lanes are closed at this time. The incident was reported shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene handling the situation and estimates the incident will take around two hours to clear. Again, all north and southbound lanes of traffic are closed on I-43 from Webster Avenue to Atkinson Avenue.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.