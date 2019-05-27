Interview for "Face the Nation" with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson Video

(WFRV) -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson stopped by the Local 5 Studio on Sunday morning for a "Face the Nation" interview.

Local 5 got a sneak peak of the interview and some of the issues Johnson touched on .

During the interview, Johnson addressed migrant deaths at the border.

"This is overwhelming our system and we have to stop it," Johnson said. "We have to change our laws to stop rewarding incentivizing people crossing our border illegally."

He also talked about President Donald Trump's handling of North Korea.

"It really concerns me, doing any kind of testing," Johnson said. "The fact they haven't been testing, you know, nuclear devices or longer range missiles is a good thing. This is a very difficult issue administrations on both sides of the political spectrum tried to deal with this. President Trump is trying to deal with it in a somewhat unorthodox style. I hope he succeeds."

