GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention.

The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.

These collectors use this convention as an opportunity to connect with others and bond over the history and memories of the beloved soda.

“It’s a part of everyone’s life that all of us can have some kind of memory when you open the coke when you had a coke somewhere with somebody; just the commercials of the machines you use when you were younger. So everybody has a bit of a connection,” shared Bill Combs Coca-Cola Collectors Club President.

This year the convention included collectors who traveled all the way from Austria, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The event also offered curious guests free appraisals to see how much their coke bottle collections might be worth.

This is the second time the Coca-Cola Convention has been held in Wisconsin. In 2010 the convention was held in Milwaukee. Since then the convention has been held in states including Illinois, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, and Iowa.

According to cocacolaclub.org, the 2023 Coca-Cola Convention is set to take place in Kingsport, Tennessee.