CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.

The person who called the authorities was not at the residence when it happened, but provided the address to the authorities. Multiple deputies responded to the address and contacted the two people who were inside.

The two adults came outside and were detained. Authorities say that the two both showed signs of intoxication. A search warrant for the residence resulted in two firearms and controlled substances being recovered.

The adults were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Both were taken into custody and sent to the Columbia County Jail.

Both were held at the jail on the following charges:

Dale Deisinger Second-degree recklessly endangering safety Possession of a firearm while intoxicated Possession of a firearm by a felon Receiving/concealing a stolen firearm Possession of THC Possession of Cocaine Possession of drug paraphernalia Maintain a drug trafficking place

Caralee Dates Possession of THC Possession of Cocaine Possession of drug paraphernalia Maintain a drug trafficking place



Court records show that neither has been officially charged at this time. No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.