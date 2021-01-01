Introducing Northeast Wisconsin’s first babies of 2021

(WFRV) Some families in the area rang in the New Year with new bundles of joy.

Northeast Wisconsin hospitals are announcing the arrival of the first babies of 2021.

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Appleton announced the arrival of Zayn Maddox Reetz. He arrived January 1 at 1:25 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz., and 19.5 inches long.

Zayn Maddox Reetz

His parents are Travis and Lindsey Reetz of Little Chute and he’s now a baby brother to big sister Ezra.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay welcomed Winston Joseph Klee.

Winston arrived at 2:29 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., measuring 20 inches long.

Winston Joseph Klee

He arrived nine days earlier than expected, but everyone is healthy, “We’re so glad he’s here and we’re excited to bring him home to meet his siblings,” says his mom, Nicole.

Winston also has a big brother and sister.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center announced their first baby of the year.

Ka’Miyah Dior Nissen was born at 3:39 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 14 oz., and 20 inhces long.