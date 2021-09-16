Appleton East High School investigates alleged incident involving staff member

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton East High School is actively investigating an alleged incident involving a high school staff member.

According to the high school, an administrative investigation has been launched after they were made aware of a situation involving one of their staff members.

In a letter to Appleton East High School families, sent on Thursday, the school addressed the active investigation and its commitment to the “safety and well-being of all students”.

Dear Appleton East Families, The Appleton East administration recently became aware of a situation involving an Appleton East staff member. East administration is actively investigating this situation. We want to reiterate that our first and most important responsibility is the safety and well-being of all students. We want to assure our families, students, and community members that our educators are held to a high standard of professional conduct in all situations. Appleton East High School

