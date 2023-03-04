WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin have launched an investigation after a dead newborn baby was found in a field near a mobile home community on Saturday.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, officers received the report around 11:10 a.m. on March 4 and responded to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park at North Tratt Street.

Very limited information has been provided, however, officers are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555, and choose option #4.

The emails of Detective Justin Brock (jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov) and Detective Anthony Heilberger (aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov) have also been provided. Anonymous tips can be shared here.

The Whitewater Police Department also wants to ensure the public is aware of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation (Wis. Stat. 48.195). This law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially. Newborns can be relinquished to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner, or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences. Whitewater Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time.