TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year.

On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon arrival, officials reportedly found a 10th-grade student unresponsive in the school’s pool.

Authorities later confirmed that the student had died. No cause of death was immediately released.

Following the tragic death, the Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroners Office launched investigations into the incident.

Several months later, the Two Rivers Police Department announced that those investigations had been completed and determined that the death was a drowning accident.

“The Manitowoc County Coroner’s office report lists the manner of death as an accident and immediate cause of death as drowning. The Two Rivers Police Department, in consultation with the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s office, concluded the investigation and determined there was no evidence to substantiate criminal charges,” shared Assistant Chief Ben Meinnert with the Two Rivers Police Department.

Assistant Chief Meinnert continued, “This was a tragic accident and our sympathies remain with the family of the deceased and the entire TRHS community.”