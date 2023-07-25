GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into an incident on Thursday, July 20 in which a 2-year-old in Green Bay died, has been determined to be accidental.

In a release from the Green Bay Police Department, police say they responded to a home on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Irwin Avenue where a child was found unconscious and unresponsive.

According to witnesses’ reports, the child was found entangled in a pull cord connected to the blinds in a bedroom window.

The Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled the case as an accidental asphyxial death.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and no other information will be released despite an ongoing investigation.

The Green Bay Police Department is taking this time to remind parents and caregivers to take precautions to keep dangling cords out of the reach of children or to invest in cordless window coverings as a way to reduce the risk of strangulation or serious injury.