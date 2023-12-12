JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident in southern Wisconsin was arrested after authorities found thousands of fentanyl pills and nearly $13,000 in cash during search warrants.

According to the Janesville Police Department, on December 11 a Janesville resident was taken into custody following an investigation into the distribution of counterfeit prescription pills. The pills reportedly contained fentanyl.

25-year-old Cedric Sanders was identified as the resident who was arrested. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) assisted in the arrest.

Two search warrants were serviced and the following items were seized:

Over 4,000 fentanyl pills

One pound of marijuana

$12,960 in cash

Four handguns

Sanders was arrested on a probation hold and is reportedly being held at the Rock County Jail. Officials say that he will be charged in the near future with several drug and gun charges.

No additional information was provided.