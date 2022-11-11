MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two arrests were made, including the mother, after an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old that died in October.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, On November 10 an arrest was made following the investigation into a 3-year-old child’s death. The biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine Carter was arrested on multiple charges.

Additionally, 38-year-old Lavell Nance was arrested on multiple charges as well. Nance reportedly lived in the household.

The two were arrested on the following charges:

Carter Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver Keeper of a Drug House Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related

Nance Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver Keeper of a Drug House



The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was provided. Back in October, there were investigations into two children’s deaths in Manitowoc County.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.