SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers involved with the shooting incident remain on leave, as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to the investigation.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office updated the status of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on November 19. The involved officers are still on administrative leave.

Officials say the involved officers have been cooperative with the investigation and met with the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide statements. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office will continue to lead the investigation, with assistance from the DCI.

The following statement was provided:

We understand more information is desired, but at this time, no further information will be released as we want to protect all those involved in this matter until the investigation is complete. Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.