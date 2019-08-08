Investigation of lung disease among people who report vaping now include older age groups

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says they have expanded their investigation of lung disease among people who reported vaping to include older age groups.

The Wisconsin DHS says while cases in the investigation, which began last month, initially included teens and young adults, they now have confirmed cases in older age groups being affected.

In total, the DHS says there are 12 confirmed cases and 13 other cases under investigation. Counties with confirmed cases include Dodge, Door, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, and Winnebago.