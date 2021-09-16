Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to investigate claims of possible mistreatment of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Moore, of Wisconsin, and Omar, of Minnesota, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday about concerns raised with their offices about conditions at Fort McCoy.

Those include families lacking access to basic necessities. Base officials say personnel are seeking “constant feedback” from the Afghans on how they can improve their stay.

Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases in the U.S. that is temporarily housing refugees from Afghanistan.

