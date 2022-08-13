APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies are assisting in an officer-involved critical incident (OICI) investigation after police officers fatally shot a man in Appleton on Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), at around 7:22 p.m., officers with the Appleton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home located on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. Officers began attempting negotiations with him.

The DOJ reported that officers later discharged their firearms, striking the man. The man was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is now leading an investigation into this incident and is being assisted by the Wisconsin DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and are all fully cooperating with the investigation, according to the DOJ.

Authorities confirmed that a firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

