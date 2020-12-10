Investigation underway after Wisconsin troopers shoot, kill driver after car chase

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A person is dead and three Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are on administrative leave following a Wednesday car chase in Fort Atkinson.

Affiliate WISC says the Wisconsin Department of Justice is now investigating the officer-involved death.

Authorities say the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled a vehicle – occupied by a driver and a passenger – over on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek in the southern part of the state.

The vehicle briefly stopped, but the passenger got out and ran away before the driver left the scene. That passenger was later taken into custody.

State Patrol then pursued the vehicle. The driver reportedly fired shots at authorities.

The vehicle continued to lead officials on a chase, driving into road spikes that were deployed before exiting the highway and stopping at a median.

The driver then got out of the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian.

Authorities say three State Patrol troopers then fired shots and struck the driver. Life-saving measures were performed, but the person later died of their wounds. No one else was injured during the incident.

Those three troopers have since been placed on administrative leave due to the department’s policy.

DCI is now leading the investigation with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.