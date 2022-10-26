GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.

One of the inmates was treated at the prison for minor injuries and the other was taken to a local hospital. There is no work on their condition at this time.

Officials say that there is still limited movement at the correctional institute while law enforcement continues to investigate.

No additional information was provided by authorities.

This is an active investigation and Local 5 News will continue to update this as more details are made available.