GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County are investigating the death of an inmate back in late October at the Brown County Jail.

According to a release, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at around 1:05 a.m., 22-year-old Abdullahi Abdi-Mohammed was discovered unresponsive in his single-occupancy jail cell.

Abdi-Mohammed was immediately transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital where staff pronounced him dead.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Brown County Jail by the De Pere Police Department on Friday, October 27 at around 5:30 p.m. on a probation hold. Just two days later, he was found dead.

Initial information does not indicate foul play or suicide occurred.

Formal investigations are being conducted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional details were provided.