ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Algoma School District has released a statement following a possible weapon incident when a vehicle drove through the school’s parking lot, leading to an investigation.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the Algoma High School parking lot.

Deputies say that a black vehicle was driving through the school’s parking lot with what appeared to be a weapon. The incident was reported by a staff member.

Attached to the release was a statement from the Algoma School District that provided more information about the incident that remains under investigation.

“While ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, I believe it is essential to keep you informed and provide reassurance about the measures we have taken to address the situation,” the statement began.

It was noted that a student came forward and shared that another student brought a paintball gun to the school that morning, however, the two incidents weren’t directly stated to be connected, and that the school district is treating the situation with the ‘utmost seriousness.’

“The intentions behind this incident remain unclear, we are treating this [with] the utmost seriousness and taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community,” continued the school district’s statement.

As a precautionary measure, police officers will be stationed at both our elementary and high school campuses throughout the day today. They will be available to answer any questions, provide reassurance, and address any concerns that students, parents, or staff may have. We understand that situations like these can cause anxiety and apprehension, particularly among our young learners. Our school counselors and staff have been briefed on the incident and are prepared to provide any necessary emotional support to students who may require it. We encourage you to have an open dialogue with your child about their feelings and remind them that our school community is committed to ensuring their safety and well-being. Algoma School District

The statement also noted that if there are any significant updates or changes, it will promptly communicate them to parents and guardians through its usual channels, including email, text messages, and phone calls.

“If you or your child become aware of any information related to this incident or notice any suspicious activity, please do not hesitate to contact the school administration or the local police department immediately. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any concerns promptly. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us,” the statement read.

No additional details were included. Local 5 will stay up to date and update this article if any new details are shared.