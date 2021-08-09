Bathroom ceiling fan believed to be cause of house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Monday, August 9.

The call was made to a ranch-style home at 933 Windsor Ave in Fond du Lac.

Reports explain that the residents discovered the fire in the ceiling coming from a mounted ceiling fan. Once they had noticed the fire, they immediately called first responders and exited their home. Everyone escaped the house without injury.

FDLFR arrived on the scene and quickly found the fire in the attic space above the bathroom. Officials say, the first was extinguished but the fire still cause damage to the bathroom and water damage to other parts of the home.

The FDLFR shared photos of the incident on their Facebook page.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, a focus is on the bathroom ceiling fan. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.